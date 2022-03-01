 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National
Presidential Election 2022
D-8
Mar. 9,2022

Lee forms ‘policy alliance’ with minor candidate

By Jo He-rim
Published : Mar 1, 2022 - 18:49       Updated : Mar 1, 2022 - 18:49
Presidential candidates Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (right) and Kim Dong-yeon, a nominee of the New Wave, walk together holding hands in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Presidential candidates Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (right) and Kim Dong-yeon, a nominee of the New Wave, walk together holding hands in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Presidential candidates Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea and Kim Dong-yeon, a nominee of the New Wave, on Tuesday agreed to form a “policy alliance” to vie against the opposition blocs in the presidential race.

Lee met with Kim, who served as the finance minister under the incumbent Moon Jae-in administration, and both agreed to together pursue reforms in the electoral and political systems, according to a joint statement.

The two candidates said they will reduce the presidential term for the 20th president by one year to conduct the next presidential election in 2026, in the same year as the regional election.

They also said they will come up with a new draft to amend the Constitution. Under the proposal to reorganize the power structure, it would help redistribute the power that is currently concentrated in the hands of the president.

While taking the action in support of Lee, Kim did not say he would merge campaigns with Lee and quit the presidential race.

The ruling Democratic Party was also cautious about the possibility of Kim unifying candidacies with Lee, saying they are still considering the option, party chief Rep. Song Young-gil said.

Kim was the first minister of economy and finance and deputy prime minister of South Korea for the Moon Jae-in government until December 2018.

As a minor candidate with a weak support base, Kim has logged a support rating of less than 0.1 percent in public polls.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114