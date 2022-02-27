[MWC 2022] Flying taxis, robots, XR: Korean telcos to unlock potential of future tech

Models are seen enjoying a metaverse-powered urban air mobility concept displayed at SK Telecom exhibition in Barcelona, Spain during Mobile World Congress 2022 (SK Telecom)

One of the world‘s largest tech events, Mobile World Congress, is returning to Barcelona, and South Korea’s telecommunications firms this week are poised to showcase their future technologies for the next decade to come.



Extending their network and connected intelligence technology with respective industrial partners, SK Telecom is set to boast underlying technology to enable flying taxis, while KT brings disinfection robots and LG Uplus presents Korean media contents that run on extended reality.



All three telecom carriers will be setting up the respective exhibitions at MWC 2022 venue Fira Gran Via, before some 60,000 onsite participants from around 2,000 different companies based in 183 countries.



SK Telecom, which has over 30 million subscribers in Korea, will set up a 792 square-meter exhibition booth located at the center of Hall 3.



The company said visitors at its exhibition are expected to get a glimpse of how its connected intelligence technology could power flying vehicles with the urban air mobility concept displayed there.



Moreover, its solutions for augmented reality car showroom and for virtual reality game boosting will be introduced as the use case of multiaccess edge computing on the 5G network. SK Telecom will also present Nugu Multiagent, the world’s first smart speaker that communicates both in English and Korean.



Also, for the first time in Europe, visitors will also be given access to Sapeon, a low-power chip with artificial intelligence solution jointly by SK Telecom, its memory chip affiliate SK hynix and investment arm SK Square, as well as SK Telecom‘s metaverse platform ifland available in head-mounted display and in foreign languages.





Models pose for a photo with a robot at KT‘s exhibition in Barcelona, Spain during Mobile World Congress 2022 (KT)