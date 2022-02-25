Samsung Galaxy S22 launched globally

Customers in Peru take a look at Samsung Electronics’ newly released Galaxy S22 smartphone and Galaxy Tab S8 tablet. (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Electronics on Friday launched its latest flagship smartphone Galaxy S22 as well as its tablet Galaxy Tab S8 in some 40 countries.
According to the South Korean tech giant, the new devices will be available in major markets including Korea, the US, Canada, the UK and France. In March, the high-tech gadgets will be available in more than 130 countries.
The Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy Tab S8 series enjoyed greater preorders than previous models. Preorders for both the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 series more than doubled compared to those of their respective previous versions. The top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 Ultra accounted for more than 60 percent of sales of its series, while the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra accounted for 50 percent for its series.
A whopping 1.02 million Samsung Galaxy S22 phones have been preordered in Korea alone, with 300,000 of them booked on the first day.
“Samsung will continue to offer innovation and these new devices will not only provide more choices for Galaxy fans but access to its ecosystem,” said Bryan Choi, executive vice president and head of sales and marketing at Samsung Electronics’ mobile experience division.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)