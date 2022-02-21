K9 howitzer manufacturer to launch 'user community' to share artillery experience

Hanwha Defense, the South Korean manufacturer of the K9 self-propelled howitzer, plans to launch a forum of its user countries in April to share their experience in operating the artillery system, officials said Monday.

The company will hold the inaugural session of the "K9 User Community" in Changwon, 400 kilometers south of Seoul -- the manufacturing hub for the weapons system currently run by six foreign countries, including Finland, Norway and Estonia.

The company has sent out invitations to those countries as well as Australia that signed a contract in December to adopt the K9 howitzer, its officials said.

The K9 user meeting consists of multiple working group sessions on the system's operation, training and maintenance.

Currently, more than 1,700 K9 units are in service around the world. (Yonhap)