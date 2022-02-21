 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Business

Korea Shipbuilding wins LNG carrier worth W260b

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 21, 2022 - 13:17       Updated : Feb 21, 2022 - 13:18
This file photo provided by Hyundai Heavy Industries shows an LNG-powered Ro-Ro ship delivered to an overseas shipper in October 2021. (Hyundai Heavy Industries)
This file photo provided by Hyundai Heavy Industries shows an LNG-powered Ro-Ro ship delivered to an overseas shipper in October 2021. (Hyundai Heavy Industries)

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Monday it has received an order for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier worth 260 billion won ($217 million).

A 174,000-cubit meter LNG carrier will be constructed by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. in Yeongam, South Jeolla Province, and will be delivered to an unidentified client in the second half of 2024, the company said.

Korea Shipbuilding has won 37 ship orders so far this year, valued at a combined $4.37 billion, accomplishing 25 percent of its annual goal of $17.4 billion worth of orders.

KSOE is the world's biggest shipbuilder by order backlog and has three affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy -- under its wing. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114