Korea Shipbuilding wins LNG carrier worth W260b

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Monday it has received an order for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier worth 260 billion won ($217 million).

A 174,000-cubit meter LNG carrier will be constructed by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. in Yeongam, South Jeolla Province, and will be delivered to an unidentified client in the second half of 2024, the company said.

Korea Shipbuilding has won 37 ship orders so far this year, valued at a combined $4.37 billion, accomplishing 25 percent of its annual goal of $17.4 billion worth of orders.

KSOE is the world's biggest shipbuilder by order backlog and has three affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy -- under its wing. (Yonhap)