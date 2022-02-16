[Feature] A home view that evokes envy

A photo of the Hangang River (123rf)





Nicknamed “celebrity town,” Seoul Forest Trimage is a luxurious apartment complex in eastern Seoul’s Seongsu-dong, known to be the home of K-pop stars, actors, athletes and other public figures.



With a four-room unit measuring 152 square meters last quoted at 5.5 billion won ($4.59 million), the housing complex built in 2017 near Seoul Forest consists of two 47-story buildings that overlook the Han River that flows through the capital.



High-rise apartments with views of Seoul landmarks have become a symbol of wealth and success among Koreans, as a growing number of celebrities on reality TV shows have flaunted their lifestyles in pricey riverside homes.



On YouTube and social networking platforms, ordinary people share their own home’s view of the Han, even partial ones, fanning the desire to live along the river.





A screenshot of reality TV shows, whereby celebrities boast about their luxury apartments with the Hangang River view. (MBC, tvN, MBN)





River premium in Korea



People’s craving for a serene waterfront view in the middle of a giant concrete jungle that is Seoul is well reflected in home prices.



Among the 30 most expensive apartment units measuring around 84 square meters -- the size of a typical three-bedroom home in Korea -- that changed hands during the June-December period last year, 23 were located within 1 kilometer of the Han River, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.



The most expensive one sold was Banpo Jugong in Banpo-dong, Seocho-gu, which fetched 6.5 billion won, followed by the same Banpo neighborhood’s Acro River Park (4.5 billion won), Raemian Firstige (3.83 billion won), the adjacent Apgujeong Hanyang in Gangnam-gu (3.8 billion won) and Acro River View in Seocho’s Jamwon area (3.75 billion won). All of theses buildings stand facing the river.



The prices of riverside apartments continued their bullish run, bucking a broader Seoul market’s downturn in the past months.



According to data by the Korea Real Estate Board, a local properties

information provider, the number of Seoul apartment transactions came to 1,359 in November, down 38 percent from a year earlier, and has remained under 2,000 for three months straight until last month.



Despite the dip in home buying sentiment amid the government’s measures to stabilize the property prices, a 196-square meter unit of the 1st Apgujeong Hyundai Apartment smashed the price record, fetching 8 billion won on Jan. 18, nearly 1.6 billion won higher than the price from the preceding transaction in March last year.



At another apartment known for its view of the Han, Banpo Hillstate, an 84-square-meter unit was sold for 3.4 billion won on Jan. 11, up sharply by 570 million won from March last year.



How good a unit’s view is also affects the price of home in a same apartment complex. Higher floors with a more extensive view of the river tend to be more expensive.



A four-room unit on the 41st floor of Seoul Forest Trimage, for instance, was traded at 4.59 billion won in November, but that on the same unit on the fifth floor cost 3.2 billion in July, industry data showed.



River view fantasy



As Seoul is a city full of cookie-cutter apartment buildings, most homes have a boring view of other apartment buildings. Naturally, a view of open, green spaces carries a lot of extra values.



Of all home views, a waterfront view, particularly that of a vast river, is in limited supply, as riverside areas have long been under strict height regulations.



“The Han river views’ scarcity value attracts both ordinary residents as well as real estate speculators. Not only day and night panoramic city view (across the river), but well-lit rooms also drive up the value of riverside homes,” said Kim Mi-kyung, a senior researcher at the Korea Housing Institute.



Kim noted the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent social distancing measures added fuel to market demand for river view properties.



“The view from home has become one of the most important values, as many have a pent-up desire to enjoy beautiful natural scenery outdoors.



Living in a riverside apartment could be an alternative to spending time in natural environments,” she added.



Kim’s observation may offer a clue to understanding why some people tune in to video streams of beautiful panoramic views of the river under a blue sky with puffy white clouds.



A YouTuber with a channel named Daily Seoul Live Camera, who has been live-streaming views of the Han River with soothing music since December 2020, said “it is not an official feed run by the Seoul city government. I hope people can enjoy natural scenery even indoors through my contents.”





A screenshot of a live streaming video featuring a peaceful view of the Hangang River, Seoul. (Courtesy of a YouTuber nicknamed Daily Seoul Live Camera)