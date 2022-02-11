 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Life&Style

‘Crash Landing on You’ stars Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to wed in March

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Feb 11, 2022 - 11:35       Updated : Feb 11, 2022 - 11:35
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin starred in 2019 tvN drama “Crash Landing on You” (tvN)
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin starred in 2019 tvN drama “Crash Landing on You” (tvN)
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin starred in 2019 tvN drama “Crash Landing on You” (tvN)
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin starred in 2019 tvN drama “Crash Landing on You” (tvN)

Star actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are tying the knot after a two-year relationship.

The actors’ agencies confirmed Hyun and Son’s upcoming marriage with a press release Thursday night, announcing the wedding will take place in March in Seoul.

Son announced the upcoming wedding first in an Instagram post earlier Thursday night. In the post with a picture of a miniature white wedding gown, she wrote that she “found someone to spend the rest of my life with.”

Hyun shared the news with a handwritten note via his agency, VAST Entertainment, announcing he has made an important decision and hopes to take a step toward “a second stage of my life.”

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wedding ceremony will be held only with the couple’s families and friends in attendance. Please support and congratulate the actors’ bright future and we will make every effort to repay the love presented to the actors,” the companies said in separate press statements.

Hyun made his acting debut in the KBS romance series “Bodyguard” (2003) and made a name for himself with many mega-hit television series, including the MBC sitcom “Nonstop 4” (2004), the romance comedy “My Lovely Sam-soon” (2005) and the SBS fantasy romance “Secret Garden” (2011).

After debuting with a commercial in 1999, Son became a top actor with three films -- “Lover’s Concerto” (2002), “The Classic” (2003) and “A Moment To Remember” (2004), which are hailed as masterpieces of South Korean romance film.

The two actors confirmed their relationship at the start of 2021, after starring in tvN’s hit romantic drama “Crash Landing on You” in 2019. The two also starred in 2018 film “The Negotiation.”

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114