 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Sports

Amid anger over Olympic short track, Victor An speaks out

By Korea Herald
Published : Feb 8, 2022 - 13:59       Updated : Feb 8, 2022 - 14:45
Victor An (Yonhap)
Victor An (Yonhap)
Amid South Korean anger over “biased” refereeing toward Chinese competitors at short track speedskating races, a South Korean-born coach of the Chinese team spoke out.

In a lengthy message posted on his Instagram in the wee hours of Tuesday, Victor An, who was Ahn Hyun-soo before becoming a naturalized Russian citizen in 2011, pleaded not to attack his family members for his choices and what’s happening in the ongoing Beijing Olympics.

A six-time Olympic gold medalist, An joined the coaching staff for China’s national short track team last year, which is led by another Korean -- Kim Sun-tae, who headed the Korean team during the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

“The situation I am in now is the results of the choices, and the mistakes, that I made in the past, so I am willing to take any criticisms or blame. But it pains me to see my family, who had done nothing wrong, get hurt,” An wrote.

He said it was “regrettable” that accusations of bias are plaguing the short track races.

“I know how desperately important the Olympics are for the athletes. ... So as a fellow skater and coach watching the officiating issues being raised, it is regrettable.

“But please refrain from attacking my family with slurs or malicious comments, for things that are out of my reach, or some news articles that are not true.”

An ended his storied skating career in 2020. He had raced for Korea since childhood, delivering three Olympic golds and a bronze to his native country. After falling out with the Korean Skating Federation, however, he moved to Russia and went on to win three more Olympic golds.

In the ongoing Winter Olympics, the host China has so far bagged two golds in short track -- in mixed team relay and men’s 1,000 meters, while Korea, despite being a traditional short-track powerhouse, has won none.

In the men’s 1,000 meters semifinals on Monday, two Korean players -- Hwang Dae-heon and Lee June-seo -- each were disqualified from their respective heats for illegal passing and lane change. Those decisions each allowed Chinese skaters to advance to the final, and the host country ended up collecting gold and silver medals.

South Korea lodged a protest with the International Skating Union, the international skating governing body, on Tuesday regarding Hwang’s penalty, but was rejected.

By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114