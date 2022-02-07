[Today's K-pop] Treasure to host 1st concert in April





(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Treasure will be holding its first standalone concert in Seoul for two days in April, announced label YG Entertainment on Monday.



The set list includes “Jikjin,” the main track from its upcoming album and feature performances by subunits. The concert will be an opportunity to see that the band has grown in musical capabilities and expanded its spectrum, said the management firm.



The band is coming out with its first EP “The Second Step: Chapter One” on Feb. 15. The six-track album sold over 600,000 copies in preorders. The bandmates participated in writing some tracks and Bang Yedam oversaw the vocals in recording “Darari.”



The concert, slated for April 9-10, will also be broadcast online and there is a possibility that the on-site concert may be canceled if there is an upsurge in COVID-19 cases.



DAY6’s Wonpil wants to heal listeners with solo album



(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Wonpil of DAY6 held an online media conference Monday to discuss his first solo LP “Pilmography.”



“I learned that it is not easy putting together an album all on my own. The feelings and thoughts I had while making this album was a fresh stimulant,” said the singer-songwriter.



Although the full album is his first step as a solo musician, almost 6 1/2 years after debuting as a member of the band, he does not think that it solely belongs to him.



“DAY6 exists because of the members and the music DAY6 makes is now my favorite kind. I believe I added a spoonful of ‘my music,’” he said. The band’s color has seeped into his too deeply to separate himself.



“And I love it,” said Wonpil. And he missed how the bandmates had each other’s back while working on the solo work.



“It’s not different as a member of DAY6,” said the musician, “I hope [the album] can offer what little solace to listeners.”



Oh My Girl will be back in March: report



(Credit: WM Entertainment)



Oh My Girl is making a comeback next month, according to local media reports on Monday.



It has been about 10 months since its eighth EP “Dear Oh My Girl.” With “Dun Dun Dance,” focus track from the EP, it topped music charts and came in first place at three television music chart shows.



Agency WM Entertainment confirmed the reports and said that it will put out a new album in March. Hyojung also validated the news, posting a series of pictures of herself on her Instagram account and saying: “Have you heard the news that Oh My Girl is coming back?”



Next week the bandmates are meeting their fans from around the world through a fan meet event that will be held both on- and off-line.



Enhypen to release single in Japan, 1st OST



(Credit: Belift Lab)