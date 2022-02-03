Samsung teams up with Amdocs for 4G, 5G solutions in US

Samsung Electronics will collaborate with US-based software solutions firm Amdocs to deliver fourth- and fifth-generation private wireless network solutions to boost the connectivity of firms in the United States, according to the company Thursday.
The partnership will allow the companies to advance wireless communications such as increasing download speed, and to simplify the deployment of 5G-ready Citizen Broadband Radio Service solutions for industries ranging from education to utilities, manufacturing, logistics, transportation and retail. The companies did not unveil when to kick off the operation of their new private network solutions.
Under the plan, Samsung will deliver a set of private network solutions under the CBRS standards to enable use cases of private network and fixed wireless access.
CBRS refers to a 150 MHz-wide broadcast band in the US that is open for commercial 5G mobile network deployment without spectrum licenses there. According to Samsung, its CBRS solutions have provided US enterprises with an efficient way to build private networks and provided the underserved a more cost-effective approach than cable- or fiber-based communications solutions.
Also, users of the private network will be able to transition from 4G to 5G with a “simple” software update, Samsung added. Amdocs will play a role of the systems integrator to provide end-to-end solutions to enterprises.
“A thriving partner ecosystem is essential in the next phase of network expansion, as more organizations seek ways to benefit from private networks and advanced communications,” Imran Akbar, vice president and head of the new business team at Samsung Electronics America’s networks business unit, said in a statement.
“As consumers and businesses become more reliant on ubiquitous connectivity, we’re pleased to be working with Samsung to accelerate our connected society,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs Group president of technology and head of strategy.
Samsung has rolled out its wireless 5G networks products from fully virtualized radio access networks to private network solutions and AI-powered automation tools.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com
)