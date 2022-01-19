 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Life&Style

Drama script sales emerge as indicator for success

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Jan 19, 2022 - 15:52       Updated : Jan 19, 2022 - 15:53
The two-part drama script of “Our Beloved Summer” (Yes24)
The two-part drama script of “Our Beloved Summer” (Yes24)
The viewership of the SBS drama “Our Beloved Summer” might have been disappointing, but the sales of its scripts are telling another story. The scripts of the TV show have topped the bestselling lists of local online book stores Aladin and Yes24, proving the growing popularity of the 16-part series that is scheduled to end on Tuesday.

The success of a TV series has been judged largely by its viewership rating, but the growing popularity of over the top platforms and services have led reduced its influence as a factor.

Although the latest episode of “Our Beloved Summer” recorded viewership of 4.1 percent, the lowest ratings among series airing in the same time slot, the Monday-Tuesday drama has been soaring to No.1 in Netflix’s Top 10 chart in various countries, including Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, Vietnam and Indonesia for more than three weeks.

The two-volume script of “Our Beloved Summer,” which has been taking its pre-orders since Jan. 12, secured the top two slots in the bestseller list for more than a week.

According to Yes24, 44.2 percent of buyers were in their 20s, followed by buyers in their 30s (22 percent), 40s (14.6 percent) and 10s (13.4 percent).
Actors Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi play the roles of a couple in “Our Beloved Summer.” (SBS)
Actors Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi play the roles of a couple in “Our Beloved Summer.” (SBS)
Written by the screenwriter Lee Na-eun, the uncut script is scheduled to be released on Feb. 16 with special merchandise exclusively for customers who buy the first edition.

The latest MBC’s hit drama “The Red Sleeve” (2021) and tvN’s “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” (2021) also released photo essays and scripts after their run. They recorded No.2 and No.1 on online bookstores Aladin and Yes24’s bestselling charts, respectively.
Cover images of “The Red Sleeve” photo essay and “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” script (Yes24)
Cover images of “The Red Sleeve” photo essay and “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” script (Yes24)
“As more television dramas become available in various local and global streaming platforms, the number of new drama fans continues to increase, leading to the rise in demand of popular series-related contents, including the script,” a Yes24 official said in a press release on Wednesday.

“With more drama fans showing their love and support by purchasing the scripts, reading the original script is becoming mainstream, providing interesting information about the drama’s popularity,” the Yes24 official told The Korea Herald on Wednesday.

“Our Beloved Summer,” starring actors Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi, is a romantic comedy which centers around a former couple who are forced to reunite after a documentary they shot in high school goes viral.

The last two episodes of the series are scheduled to air on Jan. 24 and 25 at 10:00 p.m. on SBS.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114