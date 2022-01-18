Kazakh national completes 9-day cycle trip to celebrate Korea-Kazakhstan ties

Kazakh Ambassador to Korea Bakyt Dyussenbayev (left), Kazakhstani cyclist Damir Kusheyev (center) and Seoul Cyber University Vice President Park Hyun-seok pose for a picture at Seoul Cyber University, celebrating Kusheyev’s completion of his cycling trip. (Seoul Cyber University)
Kazakhstani Damir Kusheyev, a former professional cyclist, has finished a 793.8-kilometer bicycle trip across Korea, which he embarked on to commemorate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and Kazakhstan and to support Busan in its bid to host the World Expo 2030.
Kusheyev began his trip at Haeundae Beach in Busan on Jan. 8. He cycled over nine days, passing through Samnangjin, Daegu, Mungyeong, Jeungpyeong, Daejeon and Jincheon, before arriving in Seoul.
In Seoul, Kusheyev arrived at Seoul Cyber University, where a bust of poet Abai Qunanbaiuly is installed. The bust was installed when Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the university in August last year.
Kusheyev finished his trip after paying his respects to Qunanbaiuly, one of the most respected figures in the history of Kazakhstan.
Kazakh Ambassador to Korea Bakyt Dyussenbayev also joined Kusheyev at Seoul Cyber University. “I hope the two countries build a more intimate relationship and continue to grow and prosper together,” Dyussenbayev said.
Dyussenbayev said the two countries have been looking into new opportunities to collaborate in a wide range of industries, including agriculture, industrial machinery, automobile equipment and electronic parts.
Kusheyev has become known for his bike treks, including a 36-day trip across Kazakhstan last year on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the country‘s independence.
