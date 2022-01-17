President Moon, first lady attend K-pop concert at Dubai Expo

Psy (right) performs at the “KITE: K-pop in the Emirates” concert at Jubilee Park of the World Exposition in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in, who is visiting the United Arab Emirates, attended a concert of South Korean pop artists at Jubilee Park of the World Exposition in Dubai on Sunday with first lady Kim Jung-sook.



Co-hosted by the Korean Cultural Center in the UAE and the Korea Creative Content Agency, the 2 1/2-hour “KITE: K-pop in the Emirates” concert took place to celebrate Korea National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai. It was held in a hybrid form that combines on-site and online performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



About 6,000 people were in attendance to enjoy the music event, which featured boy band Stray Kids -- honorary ambassadors of the Korea Pavilion at the expo -- as well as Sunmi, (G)-Idle, Golden Child, Forestella and Psy.



Moon and the first lady walked into the venue during Psy’s showcase. The artist introduced them to the audience in English and the president waved to the cheering crowd.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (left) and first lady Kim Jung-sook attend the “KITE: K-pop in the Emirates” concert at Jubilee Park of the World Exposition in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday. (Yonhap)