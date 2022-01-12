‘Omicron is COVID-22,’ says Korea’s top national hospital doctor

The omicron variant is a “distinctly different” virus that could be the “final obstacle” in the pandemic, a leading infectious disease doctor at South Korea’s top national hospital said Wednesday.
Dr. Oh Myoung-don, who heads the National Medical Center‘s committee for clinical management of emerging infectious diseases, told a news conference Wednesday, “Omicron is a distinctly different virus from the coronavirus as we know it.”
While COVID-19 is known to infect the lungs, the impact of omicron tends to remain in the upper airways, he said. “From the way it infiltrates human cells to results from mouse and hamster studies to clinical data from many parts of the world, omicron looks like it’s certainly less severe than delta.”
He said that he believes omicron could be the “final obstacle” of the pandemic. The World Health Organization is “speaking of hopes of an end,” he said.
Dr. Mike Ryan, the executive director of the WHO’s health emergencies program, said on Dec. 31, “The acute phase of the pandemic -- the pandemic that has been associated with the tragedy of deaths and hospitalizations -- that can end in 2022.”
The hospital’s director Chung Ki-hyun, speaking at the same press event, said, “I dare say that with omicron, we may be seeing the beginning of the end with COVID-19.”
By COVID-19’s end, he stressed he did not mean the virus would disappear. “The kind of crisis mode we’ve been in for the last two years is going to be over,” he said.
Oh said that so far, the country’s medical systems “have been on alert against the possibility that COVID-19 is going to be severe for everyone that becomes infected.”
“Then came along omicron,” he said.
But the first few months of omicron’s dominance will be really bad, he warned.
Because of how fast it spreads, omicron will cause an “explosive surge” that threatens to break hospitals -- a nightmare that is still fresh in Korea’s memory, he said. After lifting most restrictions in a bid to “return to normal” in November, the country suffered the worst hospital crisis that left record numbers of patients to die at home, waiting for a bed.
“About a month’s time is left until omicron becomes dominant in Korea. Depending on how the government prepares for the initial tsunami we may be able to avoid that situation,” he said.
He said although omicron appears to weaken the existing vaccines, a booster dose replenishes that reduced protection significantly. The only antibody drug used in Korea, Celltrion’s regkirona, “no longer works” against omicron, he added.
“Getting vaccinated, and then boosted, remain incredibly important throughout the year,” he said.
Meanwhile on the same day the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety granted an approval to Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine on the condition that the company submits the final report on its clinical trials, to be administered primarily to the country’s unvaccinated adults. The first shipment of Pfizer antiviral pills for some 20,000 people are expected to arrive here Thursday.
