‘My Jubilee ist Unverhemmet’ : Paik Nam-june’s wish realized at Nam June Paik Art Center

Nam June Paik Art Center in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

Korean-born video art pioneer Paik Nam-june will be remembered at the Nam June Paik Art Center that is commemorating the 90th anniversary of the artist’s birth this year with a number of special projects throughout the year. The artist died Jan. 29, 2006, leaving a legacy that continues to influence media artists today.



The museum, which the artist described as a “house where the spirit of Nam June Paik lives on,” will kick-start the yearlong celebration of Paik‘s legacy with the unveiling a new website where his video works, research about the artist and exhibition archives will be shared, open free to the public. The only art center dedicated to Paik, the Nam June Paik Art center was founded in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.





Paik’s Video Study website (Nam June Paik Art Center)