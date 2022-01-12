 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Life&Style

‘My Jubilee ist Unverhemmet’ : Paik Nam-june’s wish realized at Nam June Paik Art Center

By Park Yuna
Published : Jan 12, 2022 - 12:54       Updated : Jan 12, 2022 - 12:59
Nam June Paik Art Center in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Nam June Paik Art Center in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Korean-born video art pioneer Paik Nam-june will be remembered at the Nam June Paik Art Center that is commemorating the 90th anniversary of the artist’s birth this year with a number of special projects throughout the year. The artist died Jan. 29, 2006, leaving a legacy that continues to influence media artists today.

The museum, which the artist described as a “house where the spirit of Nam June Paik lives on,” will kick-start the yearlong celebration of Paik‘s legacy with the unveiling a new website where his video works, research about the artist and exhibition archives will be shared, open free to the public. The only art center dedicated to Paik, the Nam June Paik Art center was founded in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.

Paik’s Video Study website (Nam June Paik Art Center)
Paik’s Video Study website (Nam June Paik Art Center)
The Paik’s Video Study website will officially open Jan. 29 to coincide with the anniversary of Paik’s death. The art center finished converting the video archive into digital format in 2016, exclusively managed by the art center. The 700 videos include “Good Morning Mr. Orwell Paris Live” from 1984, “Bye Bye Kipling Post” from 1986, “Zen for Walking: Dragging the Violin” and “KBS Year-end Special 1984 Good Bye Mr. Orwell.”

The website will be run permanently and requires users to sign up for full access to the digital archives, according to the art center.

“We have prepared many special projects for this year in cooperation with other art institutes to commemorate the 90th anniversary,” Kim Seong-eun, director of the Nam June Paik Art Center, said in a press conference Tuesday.

The art center took the artist’s words “My Jubilee ist Unverhemmet” -- a phrase of English and German words that appeared on the cover of the 12-inch vinyl record published by Paik in 1977 ahead of his 45th birthday -- as the overarching theme for this year’s celebration.

During the first half of the year, the art center will showcase three major exhibitions: “Archaeology of the Avantgarde” and “The Last Consummate Second” in March and “Analog Immersive” in July. It will also present a special exhibition of the artist‘s works in November in collaboration with the Seoul Museum of Art.

By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114