LG supplies in-car infotainment system to Mercedes-AMG EQS

LG Electronics said Wednesday it has supplied its premium in-car infotainment system to be featured in the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS full-electric luxury sedan.
LG’s system combines three displays – instrument cluster display, central information display and co-driver display – into a single, panoramic screen that stretches across the entire width of the car’s dashboard.
Thanks to the use of a plastic organic light-emitting diode display, the South Korean tech giant said, the system delivers clear images and texts to both a driver and a passenger.
In order to enhance the flexibility of the high-end display, new technologies such as those for curved glass forming, surface treatment and bonding have been developed in partnership with Mercedes-Benz engineers, the firm added.
“Being named a valued supplier of automotive displays by Mercedes-Benz last year gives us immense pride in knowing that the partnership is showing great results,” Eun Seok-hyun, president of the LG vehicle component solutions company, said in a statement.
LG has been taking strides in partnering with foreign carmakers. LG most recently announced plans in October to supply advanced driving assistance system camera modules to be mounted on the Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan.
Moreover, the company has developed Volkswagen’s high-performance processor, called In Car Application Server 3.1, which is powered by its crosstown rival Samsung Electronics’ logic chip unveiled in November.
Meanwhile, LG has sought to boost presence in the future mobility business by acquiring automotive lighting and headlight systems provider ZKW Group and software cybersecurity company Cybellum, as well as by creating a EV parts joint venture with Magna International, called LG Magna e-Powertrain, in July.
