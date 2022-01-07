[Herald Interview] Korea culture promotion agency seeks bigger role in elevating national branding

Park Jung-youl, Director of the Korean Culture and Information Service, talks during an interview with the Korea Herald on Thursday. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

Despite being founded 50 years ago to promote Korea’s national brand, Korean Culture and Information Service is far from a household name within Korea, though it intends to change that this year.



The organization plans to push for greater cultural exchange with Korea‘s partner nations, according to Park Jung-youl, the director of the KOCIS, who took the helm in September 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of Hallyu.



A veteran government official, Park told the Korea Herald on Thursday that he was fortunate to have taken leadership of the agency during such a momentous period, which happens to coincide with the agency’s 50th anniversary. He seeks to maintain the current momentum of the country‘s cultural output and advance it yet further during his time in the role.



To achieve these goals, KOCIS plans to not only contribute to but lead global discussions and policy generation on big issues, such as COVID-19, climate change, social safety nets, human rights, labor and gender issues. The organization was able to bring these goals to fruition during its inaugural World Future Forum in December of last year, which marks only the beginning of these efforts.



“Korea’s private sectors are already excelling on the global stage, which is why I believe KOCIS must now make leading international policy discussions one of its goals,“ Park said.





