[CES 2022] Samsung, SKT execs discuss partnership on 5G, AI, metaverse

SK Telecom CEO Ryu Young-sang (left) and Samsung Electronics head of mobile experience division Roh Tae-moon talk at Samsung’s exhibition booth at CES 2022 in Las Vegas Wednesday. (SK Telecom)
SK Telecom CEO Ryu Young-sang and Samsung Electronics’ mobile business chief Roh Tae-moon discussed their potential partnership on a slew of tech areas, including 5G network, artificial intelligence and the metaverse, the company said Thursday.
“Samsung has been creating comprehensive services by converging different areas of business into one,” Ryu said at CES 2022 held in Las Vegas. “SK Telecom will continue to push forward to fine-tune its convergence of telecommunication services for mobile phones, fixed-line devices and internet protocol televisions.”
SK Telecom added detailed plans for a new convergence of businesses have yet to crystalize.
During the visit, Ryu was briefed on Samsung‘s smart TVs, robots, augmented reality technologies and budget smartphones using flexible display panels.
Samsung’s convergence projects showcased at CES include a voice command on smartphone to control appliances, and the Bespoke edition of its flagship clamshell phone Galaxy Z Flip 3 among others.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com
)