SK plans new AI chip investment with Qualcomm

SK hynix Vice Chairman and CEO Park Jung-ho tours the booth of SK Telecom at the Consumer Electronics Show 2022 on Wednesday. (Kim Byung-wook/The Korea Herald)
LAS VEGAS -- SK and Qualcomm will discuss a joint investment into artificial intelligence chips to take an initiative in the burgeoning eco-friendly, low-power AI chip market.
Speaking exclusively to The Korea Herald at the CES 2022 on Wednesday, SK hynix Vice Chairman and CEO Park Jung-ho said, “SK hynix, SK Telecom and Qualcomm plan to make co-investments and make good AI chips. I‘ll talk to Qualcomm to join in.”
“There are about 500 companies that do AI chips. It’s all about who gets into the eco-system and becomes a (major) player,” Park added.
For the CES2022, SK Group, No. 3 conglomerate in South Korea, set up a booth to explain its goal to curb 200 million tons, or 1 percent of the world‘s carbon emissions by 2030.
At the joint booth, SK Telecom, Korea’s No. 1 mobile carrier, unveiled its AI Chip “Sapeon” to the public first time.
SK Telecom's sapeon AI chip (Kim Byung-wook/The Korea Herald)
AI chips are essential components to enable AI services. They conduct massive calculations at high speed but consume little power. They are the brains of AI.
Conventional AI data centers process data with chips called GPUs or graphics processing units. GPUs consume a lot of electricity and have been emerged as the culprit of environmental pollution. SK Telecom‘s Sapeon, Korea’s first independently developed AI chip, consumes 20 percent less power but computes 1.5 times faster than a typical GPU. Most importantly, it‘s almost 50 percent cheaper.
SK Telecom currently commissions the world’s No. 1 foundry TSMC to manufacture Sapeon chips and uses them for its businesses.
Last month, SK Telecom decided to carve out its AI chip division as an independent company tentatively named “Sapeon Korea.” After being established, Sapeon Korea will become a subsidiary of SK Telecom.
Also, SK Telecom has completed the patent registration of Sapeon, according to documents submitted to the US Patent and Registration Office. Sapeon will provide services such as cloud computing, cloud computing consulting, AI cloud, AI-based media analysis cloud computing and AI-based software.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)