SK plans new AI chip investment with Qualcomm

SK hynix Vice Chairman and CEO Park Jung-ho tours the booth of SK Telecom at the Consumer Electronics Show 2022 on Wednesday. (Kim Byung-wook/The Korea Herald)





LAS VEGAS -- SK and Qualcomm will discuss a joint investment into artificial intelligence chips to take an initiative in the burgeoning eco-friendly, low-power AI chip market.



Speaking exclusively to The Korea Herald at the CES 2022 on Wednesday, SK hynix Vice Chairman and CEO Park Jung-ho said, “SK hynix, SK Telecom and Qualcomm plan to make co-investments and make good AI chips. I‘ll talk to Qualcomm to join in.”



“There are about 500 companies that do AI chips. It’s all about who gets into the eco-system and becomes a (major) player,” Park added.



For the CES2022, SK Group, No. 3 conglomerate in South Korea, set up a booth to explain its goal to curb 200 million tons, or 1 percent of the world‘s carbon emissions by 2030.



At the joint booth, SK Telecom, Korea’s No. 1 mobile carrier, unveiled its AI Chip “Sapeon” to the public first time.





SK Telecom's sapeon AI chip (Kim Byung-wook/The Korea Herald)