Dance crew Turns wins Mnet ‘Street Dance Girls Fighter’

Dance crew Turns takes home the top prize from Mnet’s “Street Dance Girls Fighter” on Wednesday. (Mnet)

Five-member dance crew Turns became the final winner of Mnet’s dance competition “Street Dance Girls Fighter” on Tuesday, taking home the top honor along with 10 million won ($8,350) in prize money.



“Street Dance Girls Fighter,” which premiered in November as a spinoff from the cable network’s hit “Street Woman Fighter,” captured viewers by introducing passionate and talented high schoolers’ dance moves.



The six finalists -- Newnion, Floor, Mismolly, Turns, Brand New Child and K.L.W.C -- delivered their final performances. The winner was determined by scores from live voting by viewers (40 percent), previous mission scores (30 percent) and judges’ average scores in the final day’s first and second rounds (30 percent).



For the first round of their final performances, each crew performed to a song that had been newly produced. Newnion and Floor performed for Itzy’s “Weapon,” while Mismolly and Turns showed their powerful movements for Mamamoo’s Solar and Moonbyul’s “Bada Boom.” K.L.W.C and Brand New Child performed to Jeon So-yeon’s “Fire.” The finalists took turns and showed their creative and splendid performances freely to what they had prepared for the second round.





The final episode of Mnet’s “Street Dance Girls Fighter” (Mnet)