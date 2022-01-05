Dance crew Turns wins Mnet ‘Street Dance Girls Fighter’

Dance crew Turns takes home the top prize from Mnet’s “Street Dance Girls Fighter” on Wednesday. (Mnet)
Five-member dance crew Turns became the final winner of Mnet’s dance competition “Street Dance Girls Fighter” on Tuesday, taking home the top honor along with 10 million won ($8,350) in prize money.
“Street Dance Girls Fighter,” which premiered in November as a spinoff from the cable network’s hit “Street Woman Fighter,” captured viewers by introducing passionate and talented high schoolers’ dance moves.
The six finalists -- Newnion, Floor, Mismolly, Turns, Brand New Child and K.L.W.C -- delivered their final performances. The winner was determined by scores from live voting by viewers (40 percent), previous mission scores (30 percent) and judges’ average scores in the final day’s first and second rounds (30 percent).
For the first round of their final performances, each crew performed to a song that had been newly produced. Newnion and Floor performed for Itzy’s “Weapon,” while Mismolly and Turns showed their powerful movements for Mamamoo’s Solar and Moonbyul’s “Bada Boom.” K.L.W.C and Brand New Child performed to Jeon So-yeon’s “Fire.” The finalists took turns and showed their creative and splendid performances freely to what they had prepared for the second round.
The final episode of Mnet’s “Street Dance Girls Fighter” (Mnet)
Earning the highest score on all evaluation criteria, Turns took first place, followed by Newnion and Mismolly. Brand New Child came in fourth place, while K.L.W.C and Floor were fifth and sixth, respectively.
“We will show more fresh and challenging performances afterward,” Turns leader Jo Na-in said after winning the competition. She also thanked mentor crew YGX for providing sincere feedback, which motivated the dance crew to show various styles of performances during the show.
The six-episode “Street Dance Girls Fighter” wrapped up with a record-high nationwide viewership rating of 2.3 percent, according to Nielsen Korea on Wednesday. The first episode of the show marked 1.9 percent viewership, data showed.
Meanwhile, The Korea Herald exclusively reported Tuesday that the cable channel is planning to air a men’s version of the hit dance competition show, featuring some of the most talented male dancers in Korea this summer.
Following the report, “Street Dance Girls Fighter” unveiled a short teaser for the upcoming “Street Man Fighter” near the end of the last episode of “Street Dance Girls Fighter.”
