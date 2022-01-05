 Back To Top
Business

[CES 2022] Hankook Tire unveils airless tire i-Flex

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Jan 5, 2022 - 16:45       Updated : Jan 5, 2022 - 16:49
i-Flex (Hankook Tire)
i-Flex (Hankook Tire)
South Korean tire manufacturer Hankook Tire unveiled an airless tire i-Flex at CES 2022, which has been used for Hyundai Motor Group’s latest robotics module Plug & Drive.

According to the company, a 10-inch tire is applied with biomimetic design and requires no air inside unlike a traditional tire. 

Inspired by a cell structure of living body, the tire maker said i-Flex adopted multi-layer interlocking spoke design to bolster the load bearing structure and shock absorption. 

The company said i-Flex is the most suitable tire for autonomous driving vehicles as C-type prototype has been applied to offer maximized ground plane for a stable autonomous driving.

The product also requires no regular checkup for air pressure and also prevents accidents on road caused by flat tires, it added. 

Hankook Tire’s i-Flex has been used for Hyundai Motor’s latest robotics mobility platform Plug & Drive (PnD) module to offer natural motion of its movement.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
