[CES 2022] Hankook Tire unveils airless tire i-Flex

South Korean tire manufacturer Hankook Tire unveiled an airless tire i-Flex at CES 2022, which has been used for Hyundai Motor Group’s latest robotics module Plug & Drive.According to the company, a 10-inch tire is applied with biomimetic design and requires no air inside unlike a traditional tire.Inspired by a cell structure of living body, the tire maker said i-Flex adopted multi-layer interlocking spoke design to bolster the load bearing structure and shock absorption.The company said i-Flex is the most suitable tire for autonomous driving vehicles as C-type prototype has been applied to offer maximized ground plane for a stable autonomous driving.The product also requires no regular checkup for air pressure and also prevents accidents on road caused by flat tires, it added.Hankook Tire’s i-Flex has been used for Hyundai Motor’s latest robotics mobility platform Plug & Drive (PnD) module to offer natural motion of its movement.By Kim Da-sol ( ddd@heraldcorp.com