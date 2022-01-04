 Back To Top
National

[Newsmaker] Prosecutors close case on late Seoul Mayor Park’s alleged sexual harassment

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Jan 4, 2022 - 15:42       Updated : Jan 4, 2022 - 17:38
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office (Yonhap)
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office (Yonhap)
Prosecutors have decided not to indict the late former Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, who was accused of sexually harassing his secretary, according to local reports Tuesday.

The decision was reached by prosecutors at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office on Friday. Prosecutors closed the case as they no longer have the right of arraignment to file an indictment against the deceased Park.

As prosecutors have closed the case, the connection of his death with the accusation will not be further investigated and revealed.

In July 2020, Park’s former secretary first filed a complaint with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, accusing Park of his sexual misconduct.

The former assistant of Park said that he had sexually harassed her for several years. She also submitted related evidence including text messages.

After police questioned the assistant, Park would likely have soon been summoned for questioning.

However, Park was reported missing the day after the complaint was submitted and found dead several hours later in an apparent suicide.

Considering that his death came the day after he was accused of sexual misconduct, many have presumed that Park took his own life after information of the report was leaked to him, feeling the pressure of the impending possible scandal.

Park was Seoul’s first elected mayor to serve three terms. He was also considered a potential presidential candidate for the ruling Democratic Party of Korea.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
