[Election 2022] Feuding, gaffes, falling support put opposition campaign in crisis

Kim Chong-in (center), the election committee chief at the main oppositionPeople Power Party, attends a party meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

Leaving just 66 days before the presidential election, the main opposition People Power Party has fallen into its worst crisis as the election campaign committee’s entire leadership, including the top chief Kim Chong-in, resigned on Monday, amid unending internal strife, constant gaffes and falling support.



After Kim’s announcement earlier in the day that he would carry out a complete reform of the election committee, the party said Kim will resign from the chief position, along with all other standing chairmen and division leaders in the campaign team.



The surprise announcement comes as the party’s presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol is witnessing a plunge in support ratings. Since the appointment of its flagbearer Yoon in November, the main opposition’s electioneering efforts have been dragged down by the unending conflict between the nominee and the party chairman.



Adding that to the series of scandals surrounding the candidate’s family, Yoon gave way to his main rival Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate for the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, in all of the latest polls on Monday.



The opposition party’s floor leader Rep. Kim Ki-hyun and chief policymaker Rep. Kim Do-eup also resigned from their party leadership posts saying they will take responsibility for the interim controversies.



Early Monday morning, Yoon attended one event before canceling all scheduled activities from then on.



Yoon’s campaign committee chief Kim had said he will carry out a complete overhaul of the PPP election committee “to show the people that we are always doing our best in the (presidential) race” in announcing the reform in the morning.



“I believe the PPP election committee should utilize all of its capabilities to have Yoon Suk-yeol elected (president).”



In a party meeting later in the afternoon, Kim also revealed how he has told the candidate that he would play the role as a “secretary” for him, and asked Yoon to “act” according to the campaign team’s order.



“As I have experienced several presidential elections in the past, I guarantee that a party wins when the nominee acts well to follow the election committee’s orders,” Kim said.





The presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party Yoon Suk-yeol enters the party headquarter building in Yeouido, Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)