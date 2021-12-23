Blackpink’s first day on Weverse racks up highest number of daily users: report

Blackpink (YG Entertainment)



Global fandom platform Weverse saw the biggest number of daily visitors this year on Aug. 3, when girl group Blackpink launched its community, according to Weverse’s Fandom Trend report released Thursday.



Weverse, the online fan community operated by K-pop powerhouse Hybe, released the annual report, wrapping up the year’s significant trends inside the mobile fandom platform.



The report also showed that Blackpink’s fandom, known as Blink, grew the fastest, with over 1 million users joining the community on the first day. Fans celebrated the day with hashtag “#BLINK_in_Weverse,” which was the third most-posted hashtag on Weverse this year.



Beating Blackpink on Weverse was K-pop megastar BTS, whose hashtag #BTS racked up 1.96 million counts over the year. Enhypen’s fans -- Engene -- followed in fourth place with “#CARNIVALwithENGENE.” The hashtag for the boy band’s second EP “Border : Carnival” was mentioned 230,000 times in posts. Topping the list was “#to_” used by fans to write direct messages to artists.







BTS holds livestream concert “Permission to Dance On Stage” in Seoul on Oct. 24. (BigHit Music)