[Photo News] Net-zero joint market in Daejeon

(Yonhap)

Social cooperative association Energyhaeyou established the third net-zero joint market in Beop-dong, Daejeon, following its previous establishments in Miho-dong and Gwanjeo-dong.





(Yonhap)

The net-zero movement, or carbon-zero movement, aims to completely neutralize the amount of greenhouse gases produced by human activity and save the environment primarily by reducing carbon emissions.





(Yonhap)

Energyhaeyou aims to create a sustainable, safe and clean society by actively expanding its energy conversion movement for more utilization of renewable energy, together with the energy efficiency movement.





(Yonhap)

Energyhaeyou’s net-zero joint markets have been serving as an open space of communication for people to participate in the net-zero movement. Its newest joint market in Beop-dong shares space with an existing energy cafe in the same area. It features diverse zero-waste products including shampoo bars, solid toothpastes, bio plastic toothbrushes and pens, eco-friendly dishwashing pads, recycled paper notebooks and pet products without plastic packaging.