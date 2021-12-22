Netflix series ‘The Silent Sea’ starring Bae Doo-na pioneers Korean sci-fi drama

Actors Gong Yoo (left) and Bae Doo-na pose for photos before an online press conference on Wednesday. (Netflix)





From left: Director Choi Hang-yong, screenwriter Park Eun-gyo, actors Lee Moo-saeng, Kim Sun-young, Gong Yoo, Bae Doo-na, Lee Joon, Lee Sung-wook and producer Jung Woo-sung pose for photos before an online press conference on Wednesday. (Netflix)

For most of the cast and staff of Netflix’s “The Silent Sea,” they had jumped at the chance to join the production of the sci-fi thriller, although some were hesitant at first.



“I think I was a little reluctant about starring in a Korean space-related project. Even after receiving the scenario, I was uncertain about the moon exploration series. But my attitude completely changed after watching director’s short film ‘The Silent Sea,’” Bae Doo-na, who took the role of elite astrobiologist Song Ji-an, said in an online press conference Wednesday.



“After learning that it was his graduation project, I was shocked and amazed by how incredible his short film was. I did not know much about the director, but he made me feel that I should take up the challenge and be part of this space project,” Bae added.



The upcoming mystery thriller “The Silent Sea,” an adaptation of a short film of the same title by director Choi Hang-yong, attracted attention with veteran actor Jung Woo-sung helming the series as its producer.



The series is about a group of space explorers on a classified mission to an abandoned research facility on the moon.



“I was mesmerized by the unique concept, which built the entire universe of ‘The Silent Sea.’ Though creating a sci-fi series in Korea was and is still regarded as a big challenge, I believed that this could be a good chance to try a Korean style sci-fi project,” Jung said.



On his short film-turned-Netflix series, Choi said: “There are many space-related films and series, but not necessarily about the moon. Though we are very close to the moon, I realized that we do not know much about it. This triggered my interest and made me hoot a sci-fi project,” Choi said.



Gong Yoo and Bae Doo-na head to the moon for a classified mission in “The Silent Sea.” (Netflix)



The director was excited to present “The Silent Sea” as a Netflix series, because he was able to develop the story in a greater scope, compared to his previous 37-minute film. But translating the moon’s landscape to screens was not an easy task.



“The texture of light had to be different, because there is no atmosphere in the moon. Because there’s no wind, the cuff and hair do not fly. These were some of the examples that we kept in mind to bring a good series to the viewers,” Choi added.



