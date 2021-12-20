Calls to halt JTBC ‘Snowdrop’ mount after two episodes

“Snowdrop” (JTBC)



JTBC drama series “Snowdrop” has come under fire for alleged distortions of history after having aired just two episodes.



“Snowdrop” centers around the romance between a North Korean spy and South Korean university student during the 1987 presidential election



An online petition was posted to the Cheong Wa Dae website on Sunday demanding a halt to the broadcasting of the drama.



“The broadcaster previously faced controversy after releasing the (drama) synopsis and character descriptions. It claimed that the drama does not center around the pro-democracy movement and that there are no references about the main characters participating in the democratization movement. However, the female lead character saves the life of a North Korean spy after mistaking him as an activist in the pro-democracy movement in the first episode,” the petition reads.



“Many activists were tortured and died after being falsely accused of being North Korean spies. I believe that the content of the drama defames the value and reputation of the democratization movement.”



The petition had garnered more than 200,000 signatures as of Monday, meeting the threshold to officially require Cheong Wa Dae to respond to the petition within 30 days.



Meanwhile, the local cable channel turned its viewers’ bulletin board to private mode online, allowing only the author and bulletin board manager to see the contents. This has further stoked outrage among many people online, who feel the broadcaster does not wish to communicate with the viewers.



A screenshot shows the JTBC viewers’ bulletin board for “Snowdrop” restricted to private mode Monday. (JTBC)