 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Life&Style

Jogye Temple lights up Christmas lanterns

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Dec 17, 2021 - 16:29       Updated : Dec 17, 2021 - 16:29
Christmas lanterns are set up in front of Jogyesa in Seoul on Dec. 17, 2020. (Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism)
Christmas lanterns are set up in front of Jogyesa in Seoul on Dec. 17, 2020. (Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism)
Expressing a wish for harmony and peace among different religions, the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism will light up lanterns in front of the main Buddhist temple of Jogyesa in Jongno, central Seoul, to celebrate Christmas, starting at 6 p.m. on Friday. The lanterns will be illuminated through Dec. 28.

“Jesus did not discriminate between those who have and those who do not, those who are learned and those who are not and broke barriers in practicing tolerance. We continue to remember this as the meaning of Christmas,” the Ven. Wonhaeng, head of the Jogye Order, said in an announcement. “I hope that the message of love and harmony that Jesus sent to this land will continue to spread.”

The Ven. Wonhaeng said religions should take the lead in creating a peaceful world with mutual respect and harmony, adding that all Buddhists will walk along the same path.

The annual Christmas lighting ceremony of the Jogye Order began in 2010, inviting local religious leaders to reflect on the meaning of solidarity and harmony across religions.

By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114