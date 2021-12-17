Jogye Temple lights up Christmas lanterns

Christmas lanterns are set up in front of Jogyesa in Seoul on Dec. 17, 2020. (Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism)
Expressing a wish for harmony and peace among different religions, the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism will light up lanterns in front of the main Buddhist temple of Jogyesa in Jongno, central Seoul, to celebrate Christmas, starting at 6 p.m. on Friday. The lanterns will be illuminated through Dec. 28.
“Jesus did not discriminate between those who have and those who do not, those who are learned and those who are not and broke barriers in practicing tolerance. We continue to remember this as the meaning of Christmas,” the Ven. Wonhaeng, head of the Jogye Order, said in an announcement. “I hope that the message of love and harmony that Jesus sent to this land will continue to spread.”
The Ven. Wonhaeng said religions should take the lead in creating a peaceful world with mutual respect and harmony, adding that all Buddhists will walk along the same path.
The annual Christmas lighting ceremony of the Jogye Order began in 2010, inviting local religious leaders to reflect on the meaning of solidarity and harmony across religions.
By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com
)