The 4th edition of Global Intelligence Summit kicks off

The Institute for National Security Strategy kicked off the 2021 Global Intelligence Summit on Monday, to discuss the theme of a “Northeast Asia Peace and Cooperation Initiative.”
The Global Intelligence Summit is an annual conference that invites intelligence and security experts from both here and abroad to share opinions about enduring multilateral security and peace in Northeast Asia.
Speakers who are invited to this year’s event include former founding director of the CIA‘s Korea Mission Center Andrew Kim, former chair of the US National Intelligence Council Gregory Treverton and former US Ambassador to South Korea Kathleen Stephens.
National Intelligence Service Director Park Jie-won also delivered a congratulatory message on the opening of the fourth edition of Global Intelligence Summit.
During his speech, Park stressed the importance of resuming multilateral talks on North Korea. Park suggested that Washington’s proposal to provide its COVID-19 vaccines to North Korea could bring momentum to restart long-stalled nuclear negotiations.
“If the US audaciously proposes to provide its vaccines, it could potentially bring North Korea back to the negotiating table,” Park said during the conference.
North Korea has been rejecting humanitarian assistance from South Korea and the US, demanding the US to withdraw its “hostile policy” against the regime and “double standards” over military activities.
Last year, North Korea imposed a strict border lockdown, claiming to be coronavirus-free. Pyongyang has also been silent on vaccine assistance offers proposed by the COVAX Facility, a global vaccine distribution platform.
“Pyongyang could be discontented about not getting any responses for maintaining its self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests,” Park said, while proposing the US show more friendly gestures toward North Korea, possibly including the removal of some of the US-led sanctions.
Meanwhile, Park also urged North Korea to return to multilateral negotiations to discuss impending issues such as denuclearization and a declaration to formally end the 1950-53 Korean War.
The conference, which started Monday, will run through Wednesday, featuring a closed-door meeting Tuesday and an open panel discussion Wednesday.
