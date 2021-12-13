Moon says US, China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration

President Moon Jae-in said Monday that the United States, China and North Korea agree in principle on declaring a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War and Seoul will push to make it happen.Moon was speaking at a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison after bilateral summit talks in Canberra.He said he believes an end-of-war declaration will help revive stalled talks between South and North Korea and between North Korea and the US. (Yonhap)