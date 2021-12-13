 Back To Top
National

Moon says US, China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 13, 2021 - 10:03       Updated : Dec 13, 2021 - 10:03

President Moon Jae-in speaks at a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the Parliament House in Canberra on Monday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in speaks at a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the Parliament House in Canberra on Monday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in said Monday that the United States, China and North Korea agree in principle on declaring a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War and Seoul will push to make it happen.

Moon was speaking at a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison after bilateral summit talks in Canberra.

He said he believes an end-of-war declaration will help revive stalled talks between South and North Korea and between North Korea and the US. (Yonhap)

 

