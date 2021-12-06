Samsung Electronics tops $110b in annual exports

Samsung Electronics Chief Executive Officer Kim Ki-nam (right) pose for a photo with President Moon Jae-in (fourth from left) during a Tower of Export awarding ceremony held at Coex in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics was recognized with a $110 billion Tower of Export at the 58th Trade Day in South Korea, in an unprecedented move among companies of Asia’s fourth-largest economy, data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed Monday.



This comes as the Korean technology bellwether earned $113.2 billion from July 2020 to June this year from exports of semiconductor chips, consumer electronic goods and mobile handsets. This accounted for a fifth of the total exports of Korea over the cited period, according to the government.



This is the first time that a single Korean company exceeded $100 billion in annual exports. The Trade Ministry said Samsung has maintained the top position in the global market with products ranging from televisions to foldable phones memory chips. Also, its home appliances under the Bespoke brand, including refrigerators, washing machines, garment steamers, air conditioners and cordless vacuum cleaners, have been gaining traction at home and abroad, the ministry added.



The figure represents Samsung Electronics’ fast-paced growth in leading Korean exports. The tech giant in 1979 won the Tower of Export by achieving $100 million in annual exports, ten years after the foundation. Its exports soared 900-fold in less than four decades.



The honor has been given to a company that delivered over $1 million in annual exports to commemorate Hanil Synthetic Fibers, which topped $100 million in exports for the first time in 1973. Seventy Korean companies, including Samsung Electronics, testing kit maker Seegene, gaming company Krafton and media production firm Studio Dragon, were eligible for the award with more than $100 million in yearly exports, while some 1,580 firms crossed the $1 million mark, the government said.



Meanwhile, the Trade Ministry honored representatives of five companies -- nucleic acid extraction technology firm Genolution, mold manufacturer Daechang, laminated steel sheet maker DCM Corp., raw material maker for elastic fibers Kumho Mitsui Chemicals and automaker Hyundai Motor -- with the Gold Tower Order of Industrial Service Merit.



The Silver Tower Order of Industrial Service Merit also went to five entities, including Saudi Aramco-backed refiner S-Oil’s Chief Executive Officer Hussain al-Qahtani.





S-Oil CEO Hussain al-Qahtani is being awarded Silver Tower Order of Industrial Service Merit during a ceremony to celebrate the 58th Trade Day held at COEX in Seoul Monday. (Yonhap)