Got oat milk? New dairy alternative takes hold in Korea

Amazing Oat from Maeil Dairies. (Maeil Dairies)



Coffee chains, food companies and the milk industry are seeing oat milk as a new alternative to dairy to appeal to a growing number of health conscious consumers, and budding vegan trend in South Korea.



While oat milk is considered a common alternative to dairy milk in countries like the United States and Europe, the drink is relatively new here in Korea.



Leading the local oat milk trend here is, ironically, the milk industry.



In a country where some 75 percent of the population are lactose intolerant, milk producers both small and large are coming up with their own version of the plant based dairy alternative.



Korea’s second-largest milk producer by market share, Maeil Dairies, started selling its oat milk product Amazing Oat at stores last month after the popularity of the product exploded online.



More than 310,000 packs of oat milk from Maeil were sold over the first three months since its launch on Kakao Makers online market place.



“Compared to other plant based milk, oat milk is the most similar in flavor to dairy milk. For customers, it’s a good dairy alternative to eat with cereal and coffee,” explained an official from Maeil Dairies.



Smaller companies have joined in the move as well. Independent brands like Anothers launched their own oat milk for vegan consumers.





Cold brew oat millk latte from Starbucks (Starbucks Korea)