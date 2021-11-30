Education ministry project builds ICT-powered experimental classroom in Cambodia

This image of an experimental smart classroom at Cambodia's Wat Bo Primary School, built with assistance from South Korea, is provided by the Ministry of Education. (Yonhap)

The education ministry has launched an assistance project to build a smart classroom in Cambodia to help the country experiment with teaching and learning through up-to-date information and communications technology (ICT) devices, officials said Tuesday.



Under the joint project launched with the Busan city education office and the APEC Learning Community Builders, the Ministry of Education installed an ICT-equipped experimental classroom in Wat Bo Primary School in Cambodia's Siem Reap, according to the officials.



A package of high-tech teaching and learning devices, such as an electronic lecture desk, laptops and a beam projector have been installed at the classroom under the project to allow teachers there to utilize the latest ICT gears when giving lessons.



To help teachers better adapt to the smart classroom, the Busan city education office also gave online lessons to some 40 Cambodian teachers last week, and the official opening ceremony for the facility was set to be held online later in the day, the education officials said.



The Cambodian school will be provided with more teaching devices and teacher training sessions over the next four years in order to aid its transition to smart classrooms, the ministry said.



The project made Cambodia the latest beneficiary of South Korea's smart classroom assistance program, aimed at helping create ICT-powered classrooms overseas. Since 2011, the country has built 21 such classrooms in 19 foreign countries, including Indonesia and Colombia. (Yonhap)