 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Over half of S. Koreans say inter-Korean summit at Beijing Olympics not possible: poll

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 26, 2021 - 11:09       Updated : Nov 26, 2021 - 11:09

The flags of South and North Korea (123rf)
The flags of South and North Korea (123rf)
More than half of South Koreans believe an inter-Korean summit at the Beijing Winter Olympics, slated for February, will not be possible, a survey showed Friday.

According to the survey on 1,000 adults by the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council on Nov. 20 and 21, 53.9 percent said an inter-Korean summit during the Winter Olympics would not be possible, while 40.1 percent said it would be.

South Korea has sought to use the Beijing Games to create fresh momentum for the resumption of stalled diplomacy with the North, though uncertainty still lingers over whether the North would accede.

In particular, Seoul has been pushing for the political declaration of a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War in the hopes it would serve as a catalyst to advance its stalled peace agenda.

In the same survey, 67.2 percent said an end-of-war declaration is necessary, while 27.6 percent said it is not.

Respondents were split on whether Pope Francis' possible visit to the North would affect the ongoing efforts for peace on the Korean Peninsula. In the survey, 48.7 percent replied it would be helpful, while 48.9 percent said it would not be.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in asked the pope to visit Pyongyang during their meeting last month.

The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points and a 95 percent confidence level. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114