[Herald Interview] 'Hellbound' portrays my views about Korean society and humanity: Yeon Sang-ho

“Hellbound” director Yeon Sang-ho (Netflix)



“Hellbound,” Netflix’s latest Korean original series directed from Yeon Sang-ho, presents a concrete observation on humans in a dystopian world, where moral principles and beliefs give way to religious zealotry.



Yeon, who has been issuing his social criticism by depicting worlds in chaos, does not seem to limit himself in a single profession.



The 43-year-old director’s love for fantasy horror has been presented in animation and as a film director, illustrator and screenwriter through various projects, including “The King of Pigs” (2011), “Train to Busan” (2016), “Peninsula” (2020) and “The Cursed: Dead Man’s Prey” (2021).



Yeon explained during an online interview with a group of reporters Thursday that his continuous attempts to show Korean society in an apocalyptic world stems from his life in college.





“Hellbound” director Yeon Sang-ho (Netflix)



“During my studies in fine art, I learned that one of the most important aspects in art is to draw and express the world with the artist’s original views. Though I am creating something very different from a painting, I always tried to keep this message in my heart, when producing a film or drama,” the director said. “This will stay the same in my next project.”



When asked about how he arrived to such a sensational title for the series, Yeon said he did not pay a lot of attention to its name in the production stage.



“I simply took a straightforward title to describe my work, but I had many things in my mind after finalizing the series as ‘Hellbound,’” the director told The Korea Herald.



“I became extremely curious about how the word ‘hell’ was created in the first place. On what kinds of experiences did our ancestors go through to come up with this word even though nobody saw what hell is like. This imagination gave me a huge motivation to create the series,” Yeon added.





A sinner awaits final judgement in “Hellbound.” (Netflix)