[Newsmaker] Dog meat consumption to be put to test

An alley where bosintang, or dog meat stew, is served at Chilseong Market in Daegu (Yonhap)



Two months after President Moon Jae-in said South Korea should consider banning dog meat consumption, the government is to officially launch a consultative body to discuss the matter.



Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum held a meeting Thursday and announced the decision to launch a consultative body to discuss dog meat consumption. The body, consisting of representatives of concerned groups, experts and government officials, will hold discussions from December to April.







Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum speaks at a meeting at the government complex in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)