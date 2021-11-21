Lehmann Maupin Seoul will move to Seoul’s rising art mecca early next year

Lehmann Maupin Seoul in Hannam-dong located in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul (Courtesy of the gallery)



Lehmann Maupin Seoul will expand its presence in Korea’s art scene moving its location to Hannam-dong in central Seoul in early spring 2022, joining the ranks of international galleries settling down in the fast-rising art mecca.



The gallery’s newly renovated building will feature larger exhibition spaces that will span across two floors and an outdoor terrace to accommodate installation works and sculptures. The American gallery launched its first local branch in Samcheong-dong, central Seoul in 2017, establishing relationships with renowned Korean artists such as Suh Do-ho, Lee Bul and Suh Se-ok.



The expansion is part of the gallery’s efforts to mount “more ambitious installations and allow visitors the opportunity to engage with multiple aspects of an artist’s practice,” according to the gallery.



“Our connection with Korea runs deep. It has long been a city of incredible creative energy, as well as artistic output and exchange,” Rachel Lehmann, co-founder of Lehmann Maupin, said in a statement.



“We are tremendously proud of the close community we have built of collectors, curators, artists, writers, and more importantly, the Korean public who have shown their support for our program of boundary-pushing artists,” she added.





A rendering of the gallery’s newly renovated building (Courtesy of the gallery)