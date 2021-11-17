[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Andaz Seoul Gangnam launches ‘Guy’s Night Out’



Andaz Seoul Gangnam, a lifestyle hotel located in Apgujeong, is offering the “Guy’s Night Out” staycation package, featuring spacious luxurious accommodations in an Andaz Suite for up to four people.

The package includes a special drink basket with Grey Goose vodka, four bottles of beer and a “Hangover Food Set” packaged with hangover-helper drinks, seafood ramen and french fries.

Complimentary access to the sauna, fitness center and indoor pool is given, as well as free use of minibars except for alcoholic beverages. Guests can also opt for late checkout options until 3 p.m. without an additional charge.

The package starts at 491,500 won, and is open until Dec. 31.

For inquiries, call (02) 2193-7000.





JW Marriott Seoul presents ‘Joyful Year-End With La Mer’



JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents “Joyful Year-End with La Mer,” a limited-edition package with 100 rooms only for couples, friends and families. The package includes gifts of luxury cosmetics from popular beauty brand, La Mer, in addition to the panoramic views of the Han River and Namsan that the rooms have to offer.

For guests choosing a deluxe room, the La Mer pouch includes treatment lotion (5 milliliters), eye concentrate (3 ml), concentrate (3 ml) and creme de la mer (7 ml), worth 150,000 won if purchased individually. Guests choosing a Griffin Suite will receive a travel pouch worth of 280,000 won.

Additional offers include a German-style Christmas Stollen cake and two glasses of warming vin chaud at the MOBO Bar.

Costs range from 399,000 won to 519,000 won. Inquiries can be made at (02) 6282-6282.





Josun Palace offers ‘Dear Santa Ryan,’ ‘Graceful Winter’ package



Josun Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel in Seoul’s Gangnam, is offering two separate packages simultaneously, to celebrate the end-of-the-year season with guests of families and couples.

The “Dear Santa Ryan” package provides the hotel’s mascot doll and a mascot- embroidered bathrobe, while the “Graceful Winter” package includes a unique Champagne set.

Duval Leroy Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru will be offered in the package, a Chardonnay Champagne that has complex aromas of white blossoms, mandarin and toasted almonds.

The package is available from Nov. 25 to Dec. 30, excluding Dec. 24 and 25.

The price starts at 440,000 won from Sundays to Thursdays, and 600,000 won on Fridays and Saturdays.

For inquiries, call (02) 727-7400.





InterContinental Seoul Coex provides ‘Friends’ Winter Night Out’ package



InterContinental Seoul Coex in Samseong-dong offers the “Friends’ Winter Night Out” package to welcome guests for a night in a corner suite with a panoramic view of Gangnam while enjoying chef-prepared signature foods and desserts, along with alcoholic beverages selected by the hotel.

The package’s Club Corner Suite is spacious enough to easily accommodate three or four adults. Three bottles of hard cider, a voucher for printing 40 photos taken on smartphones and various party goods such as balloons are provided at no additional charge. The package is available until the end of December, and rates start from 526,350 won.

For inquiries, call (02) 3430-8888.



