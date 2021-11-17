D&C Mineun, Wanfeng Group team up for development project in Laos

Yang Young-hwan (front left), chairman of D&C Mineun, and Jian Fu (front right), president of Wanfeng Property, sign an agreement for joint development of the Thatluang Lake Special Economic Zone in Laos, with Jungheung Vice Chairman Jung Won-ju (back row, second from left) and Khamchan Vongsenboun (back row, center), vice minister of planning and investment, observing the ceremony held in Vientiane, Laos, Tuesday.