 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

SK in final talks for investment in US gene therapy firm

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 16, 2021 - 15:54       Updated : Nov 16, 2021 - 15:54
SK Group's logo at it headquarters in central Seoul. (Yonhap)
SK Group's logo at it headquarters in central Seoul. (Yonhap)
SK Inc., the holding company of South Korea's No. 3 conglomerate SK Group, said Tuesday it is in the final talks to invest in a US gene therapy company, in its latest move to expand its foothold in global biopharmaceuticals. 

SK said it plans to sign a formal deal soon with the Center for Breakthrough Medicines (CBM), a Philadelphia-based contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO), before the end of this year.

Details on the terms of the investment were not available.

With the investment in CBM, SK is taking "a step closer to achieving its goal of establishing a value chain of synthetic and bio pharmaceuticals in the US, Europe and Asia by 2025," Lee Dong-hoon, head of SK Inc.'s bio investment center, said in an online presentation.

When finalized, the deal will come about eight months after SK's takeover of Yposkesi, a French developer and manufacturer of gene and cell therapy products, helping SK further tighten its grip in the burgeoning bio manufacturing markets in America and Europe.

A gene and cell therapy CDMO provides development and manufacturing services for the advanced therapeutic technology. CBM is known for production of plasmid DNA -- a key raw material in the technology -- and viral vectors, which are a tool used to inject the genetic material into cells.

With the investment from SK, CBM will expand its facility, located in the famous gene and cell therapy bio cluster of Cellicon Valley, to a size stretching 65,000 square meters by 2025, according to SK.

SK Inc. has been ramping up investment in the bio business, one of the four core areas it has set eyes on as future growth drivers under a blueprint to grow into a global investment firm with 140 trillion won ($118.7 billion) in market cap by 2025. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114