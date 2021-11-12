Korea sees record-high ICU admissions for COVID-19 for third day in row

South Korea set a record for the third consecutive day for the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals’ intensive care units, amid the country’s phased return to normal.
According to a situation report from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, 475 COVID-19 patients were undergoing intensive care treatment as of Thursday at midnight. At the same time, more than 4,100 patients were hospitalized but did not require intensive care.
In Seoul, which accounted for about 40 percent of all newly confirmed cases, 75 percent of the intensive care beds were full, beyond the threshold for a pause on the return to normal. Nationwide, the intensive care bed occupancy rate stood at 58 percent.
So far in November, 17 patients have died with COVID-19 each day on average, up from October’s average of 12.
The death rate fell from 3.03 percent at the height of the wave of nursing home outbreaks in January to 0.35 percent in June, when people in their 70s and older got vaccinated. Then the fourth wave, brought on by summer reopening, pushed the rate to 0.69 in October after the nation recorded the highest number of new cases in late September. In the first week of November, the rate rose even further to 0.78 percent.
Lee Ki-il, a senior Ministry of Health and Welfare official, told a news briefing Friday that people ages 60 and older accounted for nearly 80 percent of all intensive care hospitalizations and 96 percent of all deaths.
To turn the deaths and hospitalizations around, he said boosters may be offered five months after the completion of a primary vaccine series instead of six months.
Care workers and other professionals working with older adults will be required to take PCR tests twice a week.
Ministry spokesperson Son Young-rae said people who haven’t been vaccinated are at least five times more likely to die of COVID-19 or require hospitalization than people who have been vaccinated. As more places are now open without the safety restrictions that were previously in place, unvaccinated people were advised to exercise more caution, he said.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)