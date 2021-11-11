[Today’s K-pop] EXO’s Kai to return as solo





(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Kai of EXO is putting out his second solo EP “Peaches” on Nov. 30, announced label SM Entertainment on Thursday.



IT has been about a year since his eponymous album which topped iTunes top albums chart in 55 regions as well all major charts at home. The music video for title track “Mmmh” logged more than 100 million views on YouTube as of October.



The second EP consists of six tracks that span across genres.



Meanwhile, he will appear as one of the six entertainers who will try and survive in a virtual simulation show “New World” from Netflix. The first episode of the 10-part series will start airing on Nov. 20.



Stray Kids hints at Christmas gig





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Stray Kids piqued the interests of fans with a red poster that read “Christmas EveL” on Thursday.



The blood red poster had a smiley face that was slightly smudged as well as a date: Nov. 29, 2021.



On Jan. 1, the band laid out plans for the year in a video, from its first official fan meet event, a reality show and second full album to a seasonal song, a collaboration work and a pop-up store.



Its second studio album “Noeasy” from August sold over 1.2 million copies, becoming its label JYP Entertainment’s first million seller. The LP and lead track “Thunderous” made it to seven Billboard charts combined, and the song topped iTunes songs chart in 52 regions.



The octet’s “Going Dumb (with Stray Kids),” a collaboration with EDM artist Alesso and DJ Corsak, for mobile game Battlegrounds landed atop iTunes songs chart in 31 regions in March.



Mamamoo’s Hwasa to drop solo single





(Credit: RBW Entertainment)



Hwasa of Mamamoo will release solo single “Guilty Pleasure” on Nov. 24, according to agency RBW Entertainment on Thursday.



It has been almost 1 1/2 years since previous music, her first EP “Maria,” which ranked No. 1 on iTunes top albums chart in 22 regions upon release. She also became the first K-pop solo female musician to top iTunes albums chart in the US.



On Wednesday, the songstress uploaded a teaser trailer signaling her return as a solo. In August, she confided in a livestream that the EP was originally planned for mid-September but that she was struggling with working on music and losing her sleep over it.



NU’EST to host offline concert





(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)