National

Outage leaves Yeoju without power for 1 1/2 hours

By Ji Da-gyum
Published : Nov 9, 2021 - 14:35       Updated : Nov 9, 2021 - 14:37
(123rf)
(123rf)
Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province, on Tuesday was hit by a power outage that left a large part of the region without electricity for more than an hour, the state-owned utility said.

Korea Electric Power Corp. confirmed that the widespread blackout started at 10:26 a.m. and power was restored at 11:59 a.m. after replacing damaged power equipment.

Around 52,800 households were estimated to experience about 1 1/2 hours without power, and nine out of the 12 towns in the city were affected.

Kepco said the power outage resulted from a breakdown in electric power facilities at a substation in Yeoju, but more analysis is needed to identify the exact cause.

The sudden electricity blackout caused inconvenience to many residents. Yonhap News Agency reported of people being stuck in an elevator.

The power outage reportedly turned off traffic lights in Yeoju, which led to traffic congestion and collisions. The blackout also affected the operation of government offices and banks, causing interruptions to cellular service and slowing down internet connections.

By Ji Da-gyum (dagyumji@heraldcorp.com)
