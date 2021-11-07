Seoul Foreign School celebrates 40 years of IB education in Korea

Seoul Foreign School is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its International Baccalaureate (IB) program this year.



The school introduced the IB program in 1981, recognizing the program’s potential as the premiere international curriculum and one that would provide opportunities for graduates as they transitioned to university and beyond.



After several decades of success with the IB Diploma Program (IBDP) for High School students, SFS adopted the Primary Years and Middle Years Program to establish itself as an IB continuum school for students of all ages.



“The DP is the end goal for students. It helps guide how we educate in the earlier years so students can successfully transition into the DP,” said Dr. Nancy Le Nezet, who has been serving as the high school principal at SFS since August.



According to the school, Le Nezet’s extensive experience influenced her strategic vision for the future of the IBDP at SFS. Le Nezet, a French native, has spent more than 24 years abroad in eight countries.



Her career as an educator has spanned classroom teaching, work for the IB organization, leading IB workshops, and authoring the IB Philosophy textbook, widely used by educators internationally.



As the culminating project of the student experience, IBDP gives a clear endpoint for the entire educational program, and dictates a student’s development in order to reach that endpoint. At SFS, 94 percent of students participate in and complete the IBDP.



An integral part of the IBDP is the community service element.

“It’s what makes the IB an absolute gem,” she says. The Creativity, Activity, Service project engages students in purposeful activities with significant outcomes, and the focus is self-selected.



Many students elect to take on projects with a significant element of service to others. These higher goals and aspirations are intended to foster young people who will change the world for the better throughout their lifetimes.



Seoul Foreign School’s high school Principal Dr. Nancy Le Nezet (second from left) participates in a science class. (Seoul Foreign School)