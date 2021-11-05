 Back To Top
Business

Samsung Heavy Q3 net losses widen on one-time cost

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 5, 2021 - 16:45

Samsung Heavy Industries' shipyard in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province. (Samsung Heavy Industries)
Samsung Heavy Industries' shipyard in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province. (Samsung Heavy Industries)
Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Friday that its net losses widened in the third quarter from a year earlier due to one-off costs.

Its net losses widened to 124 billion won ($105 million) in the July-September period from a loss of 7.3 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Its operating losses deepened to 110 billion won in the third quarter from an operating loss of 13.4 billion won a year earlier, and sales dropped 11.4 percent on-year to reach 1.49 trillion won over the cited period.

The shipbuilder said the third-quarter losses were due in part to payment of compensation for workers at its Chinese affiliate, which is set to close down due to losses. (Yonhap)

