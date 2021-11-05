Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins presidential nomination of main opposition People Power Party

This photo shows Yoon Seok-youl, a leading presidential contender of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), at a presidential primary debate in Daegu on Oct. 20. (Yonhap)

Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl won the presidential nomination of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Friday.



Yoon won 47.85 percent of votes cast in a four-day poll of party members and the general public this week, followed by Rep. Hong Joon-pyo with 41.50 percent.



Former Rep. Yoo Seong-min won 7.47 percent, while former Jeju Gov. Won Hee-ryong won 3.17 percent.



The results were announced at a national convention at the Kim Koo Museum and Library in Seoul. (Yonhap)