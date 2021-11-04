BTS agency teams up with Korean crypto exchange to venture into NFT market

K-pop sensation BTS (Big Hit Music)

Hybe, the K-pop powerhouse behind BTS, said Thursday that it has teamed up with South Korea’s top cryptocurrency exchange operator to establish a joint venture to branch out into the nonfungible token marketplace.



The music agency is poised to acquire a 2.48 percent stake in Dunamu for 500 billion won ($423.7 million), as the operator of cryptocurrency exchange Upbit plans to issue 861,004 ordinary shares for third-party rights, offering to invite Hybe as a new shareholder.



Dunamu also looks to buy some 2.3 million ordinary shares of the K-pop agency for about 700 billion won, which would make it a minority shareholder of Hybe with 5.57 percent ownership. The payment is set to be completed on Nov. 24, officials said.



The move will see plans to jointly push ahead with a new business using NFT, a unit of blockchain data that represents ownership of a unique digital item, as part of efforts to roll out the music agency artists’ unique goods for fans around the world.



During an online corporate briefing Thursday, Hybe founder and Chairman Bang Si-hyuk demonstrated how NFT-based products can be made by taking artists’ photo cards as an example. The NFT would enable the company to create digital photo cards with various contents, including moving images and voices of the artists, Bang explained.





Hybe founder and Chairman Bang Si-hyuk (left) and Dunamu Chairman Song Chi-hyung speak during an online corporate briefing on Thursday. (Hybe)