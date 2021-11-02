[News Focus] Seoul falls to 70% of Gyeonggi in population

This village, dubbed Petite France, is located in Gapyeong-gun, Gyeonggi Province. As the most populous region in Korea, the province has 28 cities and three “gun.” (Korea Tourism Organization)

SEJONG -- The population gap between Seoul and neighboring Gyeonggi Province has continued to grow in recent months and years, with the province having 4 million more residents than the capital in October, government data showed.



These are the top two populous regions among 17 major cities and provinces in South Korea.



According to the Ministry of Interior and Safety, the population of Seoul posted 9.53 million, which is down 9,828 from a month earlier. The figure for Gyeonggi reached a record-high of 13.54 million, up 7,293 from the previous month.



The widening gap has accelerated over the past decade due to the ongoing increase in the number of residents in Gyeonggi Province since the 1990s, which contrasted with the continuous decline in the population of Seoul since the early 2010s.



