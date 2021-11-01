Tteok-making is now National Intangible Cultural Heritage

Tteok is offered during the ancestral rite jesa. (CHA)

The making of tteok, or Korean rice cakes, has been designated as the 145th National Intangible Cultural Heritage, the Cultural Heritage Administration announced Monday. The designation recognizes the making and sharing of Korean rice cakes as Korea‘s traditional culture and way of life.



Tteok-making’s long history, a wealth of historical documents and archives about tteok, the unique regional variations and continued efforts to keep the tradition alive were some of the reasons behind the designation, according to the CHA.



Tteok has historically been the primary offering at various rituals and celebratory events in Korea. They include rites held for village or house deities to wish for peace and prosperity, as well as “gut” rituals in Korean shamanism.



In modern Korea, the act of making and sharing tteok has become common, not just at weddings and funerals, but also when one starts a new business or moves into a new neighborhood. Through this culture, a unique sentiment known as “jeong” -- a deep connection between acquaintances -- is naturally formed, making the delicacy more than just traditional food to Koreans.



Although when Koreans began making tteok is unclear, archaeological findings suggest Koreans have eaten tteok since ancient times, according to the CHA. Siru, the traditional steamer, has been unearthed in historic sites in the Bronze Age and Iron Age, and can also be seen in the mural of the fourth-century Anak Tomb No. 3 in South Hwanghae Province in what is now North Korea. The Chinese character for tteok (pronounced “byeong”), can be found in Samguksagi, the historical record of the Three Kingdoms of Korea written in the 12th century.





Songpyeon -- half-moon-shaped rice cakes -- are eaten on Chuseok. (CHA)