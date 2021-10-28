[Today’s K-pop] Park Jihoon comes out with 5th EP

(Credit: Maroo Entertainment)



Park Jihoon held a media showcase to roll out his fifth EP “Hot & Cold” in southern Seoul Thursday.



It has been only two months since his previous EP and during the short period he has also hosted an online concert and appeared in TV shows.



“I can’t not be busy since there are fans who like me,” he said thanking them and adding that they are the source of momentum for him. He keeps himself healthy boxing and learning how to play hockey.



With the new EP, he wanted to tell a story about love, how one swings between hot and cold. The music video for title track “Serious” shows different emotions that follows one in love. As a child actor that grew up to be one of the most popular members in the second season of audition program “Produce 101,” and having starred in a handful of television dramas recently, he had no difficulties acting for the video that captures the detailed emotions.



“I’m confident,” he said boldly, “confident that I can show many different images even when I return in short time, and that I can put on a performance that is good enough for you.”



TXT nominated for People’s Choice Awards for 1st time





(Credit: Big Hit Music)



Tomorrow X Together earned its first nomination from People’s Choice Awards, according to the official announcement on Wednesday in the US.



The band was chosen as one of the candidates for the award’s New Artist of 2021 category along with seven nominees that include Olivia Rodrigo and The Kid Laroi.



The boy band is the only K-pop act besides BTS to put its name on the list of nominees. BTS is competing for The Group of 2021 against the likes of its recent collaborator Coldplay as well as Imagine Dragons, Maroon 5 and Jonas Brothers. BTS’ megahit “Butter” is one of the candidates for The Song of 2021 award.



TXT is staying on Billboard 200 for 13 weeks in a row now, after hitting the chart at No. 5 with its second studio album “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze” in May. The LP is the album from a K-pop band that stayed on the chart for the longest time this year.



The award will be held on Dec. 7 in Santa Monica, California.



Girl group Billlie floats fan song before debut





(Credit: Mystic Story)



Billlie, a girl group set to debut next month, released a song dedicated to fans in advance.



The six-member act uploaded a lyric video for “Flowerld,” a track from its forthcoming debut album, on Thursday. This follows performance videos, as trio units and as a whole band, collaborating with the crews from 1Million Dance Studio, that have been raising the expectations of those awaiting the arrival of Mystic Story’s first female group.



The bandmates include Moon Sua, sister of Astro’s Moonbin, and Soohyun from web drama “Eighteen” as well as teen model from Japan Tsuki.



On Wednesday, local media reports said that Kim Sooyeon, a participant in Mnet’s survival audition program, will join the group. Kim was picked as the best dancer during a dance battle and ranked No. 10 on the show among the 99 candidates to debut as a nonet at the final episode.



Ateez fights back against privacy invasion





(Credit: KQ Entertainment)